BRUSSELS The first tranche of the new, 130 billion euro bailout for Greece from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund must be paid out by March 20 at the latest, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"The first tranche will be released on March 20 at the latest," Juncker told the European Parliament's economic committee on Wednesday, making clear Greece had to approve all the agreed actions before then.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)