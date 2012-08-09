ATHENS Aug 9 Greece expects to get its next
tranche of international aid immediately after lenders give
their final verdict in mid-September on progress made under its
bailout programme, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.
Cash-strapped and behind targets agreed as conditions of the
130 billion euro bailout deal, Greece could run out of money
within weeks if it does not receive its next aid installment.
To cover this month's cash squeeze and to pay a 3.2 billion
euro government bond that matures later in August, Greece plans
to issue additional treasury bills, enabling it to access up to
an extra 4 billion euros of funds.
Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Greek TV
the so-called troika of EU, ECB and IMF inspectors would return
to Athens in early September and complete their review by the
middle of the month.
"If that happens and the process is completed by September
14 - this is the framework we're working within, that's what
we've agreed to - then obviously the tranche, if the review is
positive as we expect it to be, will come immediately after,"
Staikouras said.
Asked if he expected the tranche to be disbursed by the end
of September, Staikouras replied: "Immediately after means that
if the review is positive, this will open the path for the next
tranche."
Staikouras has repeatedly sounded alarm bells on how Athens
would pay public service wages, pensions and other every day
expenses, saying Greece's cash reserves are almost
empty.