ATHENS Jan 25 Greek riot police stormed a
subway train depot in Athens early on Friday to disperse
striking subway staff who defied a government order to return to
work for a ninth consecutive day, a police official said.
Scuffles broke out when police forced their way through a
metal gate shortly after 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) and detained at least
10 workers, the official said on condition of anonymity. One
woman was taken to hospital with light injuries, he added.
The escalating standoff has turned into the latest test for
Greece's fragile coalition as it faces down the unions to
implement austerity measures demanded by foreign lenders as the
price for bailout funds.
Subway workers have ignored the order, issued under
emergency legislation by the conservative-led government on
Thursday, paralyzing the Athens subway in a week-long walkout.
About 90 workers stayed at the train depot overnight in
protest. The subway workers, who have defied a court order to
return to work, oppose being included in a unified wage scheme
for public sector workers that would slash their salaries.
Bus and railway workers are joining the walkout on Friday in
solidarity.
Under the emergency law, workers can face arrest and up to
five years in jail. No arrests have been made so far, the
official said.