By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Jan 25 Striking Greek subway workers
trickled back to work on Friday after the government threatened
them with arrest, ending a nine-day walkout that paralysed
public transport in Athens.
The showdown had turned into the latest test for Greece's
fragile three-party ruling coalition as it faces down unions to
try to implement austerity measures demanded by foreign lenders
as the price for bailout funds.
Traffic slowly resumed on Athens' subway lines on Friday
afternoon after workers protesting wage cuts were served orders
to return to work or face jail, the first time the government
has invoked such legislation since it took power in June.
"The workers who were handed the notice didn't have a
choice. We are exploring legal options," said Manthos Tsakos,
general secretary of the main subway workers' union.
Earlier on Friday, police forced their way through a metal
gate at a train depot in Athens to break up an overnight sit-in
by 90 transport workers against wage cuts. Scuffles broke out
and at least three people were detained before being released.
The radical leftist opposition Syriza party, which is
leading in some opinion polls, said the police intervention was
a "barbaric" attack on workers' rights.
Eager to show lenders and Greeks that it is determined to
implement promised reforms, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has
taken a hard line on the strikers despite facing criticism from
one of his own coalition partners.
"Under no circumstances can the government allow the country
to be derailed and to let the sacrifices of the Greek people go
to waste," Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who oversees
transport issues, said in a televised statement.
Other transport unions held strikes in solidarity with
subway workers on Friday, leaving Athens without bus, tram,
trolleybus or rail services, and causing gridlock across the
city.
Traffic ground to a halt in the capital, fuelling public
anger against the strike which affected more than a million
commuters in a city of 5 million people.
"HARD TO HAVE SYMPATHY"
"This week has been hell. How can they expect people to be
on their side when they do this to us? We're all suffering (from
austerity) but it's very difficult to have any sympathy for
them," said 50-year-old Dionisis Kefalas.
Other commuters, worn down by years of frequent strikes and
exasperated by the long wait for a taxi to work, agreed.
"Ordinary people are being inconvenienced - as if our
problems weren't bad enough," said Daphne Kiritsi, 46, an office
clerk, who said she had paid 200 euros out of her 800-euro
monthly salary for taxis this week.
Subway employees oppose being included in a unified wage
scheme for public sector workers drawn up under an austerity
programme that would slash their salaries.
Under the emergency law invoked, which is meant to be used
in times of war, natural disaster or risks to public health,
workers can be arrested and jailed for up to five years.
Subway, shipyard and other public sector workers planned to
march on Friday to parliament in Syntagma Square, the scene of
often violent protests in recent years.
The most powerful unions threw their support behind the
subway workers.
"The workers' struggle will continue until justice is had,"
said Nikos Kioutsoukis, general secretary of the GSEE private
sector union, which has called a 24-hour strike against
austerity measures next month.
