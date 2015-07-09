(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
July 9 As Sue Scanlon prepares to visit northern
Greece this summer, she is keeping a close eye on the crippling
financial crisis that has enveloped the historic Mediterranean
nation.
"We have completely rethought our spending options," said
Scanlon, who lives in Worcester, Massachusetts, and works for
student travel company Teach by Travel. "We will take it
day-to-day and adjust our plans accordingly."
For honeymooners, vacationers and business travelers alike,
Greece's problems have added an unexpected kink that requires
some additional thought and planning.
Not many are canceling or altering their plans now, said
Gabe Saglie, senior editor of travel deal site Travelzoo.com,
but there are some precautions to take.
INSURANCE
Normally when there is reason to believe a trip might be
interrupted, experts would suggest travel insurance. But these
policies mainly deal with routine snafus like lost luggage
rather than a nation's economic woes.
"Probably the only trip insurance that would cover you is
'cancel for any reason,' which pays back a percentage," said
Christopher Elliott, author of the book "How to be the World's
Smartest Traveler."
These policies average around $500 and reimburse you for 50
percent of nonrefundable expenses.
AIG, for instance, offers insurance that would cover
a couple's trip next month from New York to Greece. The price,
which ranges from $362 to $756, includes coverage for a trip
operator going defunct.
British insurer John Lewis Travel Insurance said it would
double its coverage on traveler's cash in Greece this month at
its Plus and Premier level of services.
Elliott says he does not feel people need to cancel a trip
to Greece or even avoid taking one. "The bottom line on Greece
is people are still going," he said.
MANAGE YOUR CASH
To avoid an immediate cash flow crunch, Frommers.com Editor
Jason Cochran suggests avoiding banks in Greece, which have
rationed money and drastically reduced their hours. That means
carrying enough euros with you and relying on credit cards.
Not all places will accept American Express, he
added, so use Visa and MasterCard instead. Also
assume you will not be able to use your ATM card while you are
there.
Travelzoo's Saglie suggests carrying prepaid cards, and once
there, using hotel safes and deposit boxes to stash valuables
you do not want to carry with you.
"Be discreet with your cash and refrain from drawing
unwanted attention to the cash you're carrying," he said.
Scanlon, for one, is a little worried about safety issues.
She, her husband George Sotiropoulos and three kids will
probably carry a limited amount of cash and no wallets, purses
or backpacks. With their hotel already paid for, she said,
feeding the family and putting gas in their rental car would be
their main expenses.
But Cochran says there is no need for extreme caution.
"Travelers who want to go to Greece don't have to worry about
violence," he said. "Greece has been going through tough
economic times for a few years, and tourists have never been
hurt. The Greeks will be grateful that you came."
PLAN AHEAD
For those with a longer planning window, the outlook is
mixed on whether Greece will be a travel bargain anytime soon,
Saglie said. But both he and Cochran noted that Greece's
problems had pushed up the dollar's value, benefiting all U.S.
travelers visiting Europe.
"If Greece does, in fact, exit the euro and resurrect the
drachma, that currency would also likely be devalued, making
Greece an even bigger travel bargain," Saglie said.
For those who still do not feel quite comfortable enough to
travel into the midst of an economic crisis, there are
alternatives, like the Mediterranean coast of Turkey or a
cruise.
"You can experience a similar cultural history, including
ruins and a festive beach life," Cochran said. "But summer is
high season for Mediterranean cruises, so don't expect a bargain
on those."
