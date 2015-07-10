ATHENS, July 10 Greece will sell 625 million
euros of three-month Treasury bills on July 15 to refinance a
maturing issue, its debt agency said on Friday, its second roll
over this month amid uncertainty whether banks will reopen next
week.
Cash-strapped Athens successfully rolled over six-month
paper earlier this week, managing to keep its public finances
afloat as the leftwing government negotiates a last-minute deal
with creditors.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renewed
their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper
they hold.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be July 17. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias
Williams)