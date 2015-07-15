ATHENS, July 15 Cash-strapped Greece sold 813
million euros ($896.4 million) of three-month T-bills on
Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, managing to keep its
public finances afloat ahead of a crucial parliament vote later
in the day to approve austerity measures.
With 1.0 billion euros of three-month paper maturing on July
17, debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
Passing reforms demanded by Greece's creditors in return for
a third bailout through the fractious Greek parliament is a
pre-requisite for the release of further funding to Greece's
banks which have been closed since June 29.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last
sale. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on July 17.
(1 US dollar = 0.9069 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)