ATHENS May 13 Cash-strapped Greece sold 1.138
million euros ($1.28 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on
Wednesday, successfully covering the entire amount it sought to
raise in the second of two auctions this month that tested its
ability to find funds.
Despite an increasingly dire financial position as bailout
aid remains frozen, Athens has been able to find domestic buyers
to plug any gaps resulting from foreign investors' refusal to
roll over their own Greek T-bill holdings.
The paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged
from a previous sale in April, the country's debt agency PDMA
said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from April
and showing no deterioration in demand despite tight liquidity
conditions.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's
auction will be May 15.
