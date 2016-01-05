ATHENS Jan 5 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($1.75 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing
issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.
The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount
raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew
their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper
they hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a
previous auction in December. Settlement will be on Jan. 8.
(1 US dollar = 0.9285 euro)
