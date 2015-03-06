ATHENS, March 6 Greece will auction 1.0 billion
euros ($1.09 billion) of three-month treasury bills on March 11
to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday,
announcing its second sale this month as the government faces a
cash crunch.
Shut out of debt markets and with aid from its official
creditors frozen, Athens is scrambling to meet this month's
funding needs, which include maturing treasury paper and a 1.5
billion-euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund.
Issuing T-bills is the only source of commercial borrowing
for the left-right coalition government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras. The country's EU/IMF creditors have set a 15
billion-euro cap on such issues which has already been reached.
The European Central Bank made clear on Thursday it would
not raise the limit on Greece's issuance of short-term debt to
help it avert a funding crunch, since EU treaty barred monetary
financing of governments.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 13,
when a previous 1.6 billion-euro issue of three-month paper
matures. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and
no commission is to be paid.
A previous sale of 3-month T-bills in February was priced to
yield at 2.50 percent.
Earlier this week Athens sold six-month paper, successfully
rolling over a maturing issue but at the highest yield in 11
months.
(1 US dollar = 0.9114 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou
and Andrew Roche)