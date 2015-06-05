ATHENS, June 5 Greece will sell a total of 2.25
billion euros ($2.53 billion) of six- and three-month Treasury
bills on June 10 to refinance two maturing issues, the country's
debt agency said on Friday.
The auctions will be another test of whether the leftist-led
government can find other sources to plug a potential gap if
foreign investors refuse to roll over their T-bill exposure.
As it continues to wrangle with its euro zone backers and
the IMF to lighten the reforms they demand in return for further
loans, Greece wants an increase in the amount of T-bills it can
issue to deal with its cash crunch.
But the European Central Bank has resisted calls by Athens
to be allowed to bridge its funding gap by having banks buy more
short-term government debt before lenders agree that its bailout
is back on track and begin to release remaining aid.
A previous sale of six-month T-bills last month was priced
to yield 2.97 percent, with three-month paper sold at a yield of
2.70 percent.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be June 12. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
Greece faces another rollover later this month as 1.6
billion euros of three-month T-bills mature on June 19.
(1 US dollar = 0.8883 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)