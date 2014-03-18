* Yield falls to 3.10 pct, lowest since Jan. 2010
* Foreigners buy about 50 pct of issue
(Adds debt agency official comment)
ATHENS, March 18 Greece on Tuesday sold 3-month
treasury paper at the cheapest borrowing cost since its debt
crisis escalated in early 2010, with foreign investors buying up
half of the issue.
The country's debt agency, PDMA, sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.81 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing
issue at a yield of 3.10 percent, down 50 basis points from a
February auction.
It was the lowest funding cost on 3-month T-bills since
January 2010, when the agency sold similar paper at 1.67
percent, a PDMA official said.
"There has been rising foreign interest in the last
auctions," the official said. "Foreign take-up of treasury
issues in the last three months has hovered around 40 percent."
Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its
debt crisis erupted. Monthly T-bill sales are its sole source of
market funding. The government is eyeing a return to bond
markets in the second half of this year.
Piraeus Bank will become on Tuesday the first
Greek lender to tap bond markets since 2009.
The correction of fiscal imbalances and signs that the
country's battered economy is likely to recover from a six-year
recession this year have helped drive Greece's 10-year yields
to their lowest since its first bailout.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.38, unchanged from the
previous sale. The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be March 21.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks,
which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity
from the ECB.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Larry King)