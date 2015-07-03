(Adds details)
ATHENS, July 3 Greece will sell 1.25 billion
euros ($1.38 billion) of six-month Treasury bills on July 8 to
refinance a maturing issue, its debt agency said on Friday, amid
uncertainty over whether the country's banks will reopen next
week after a six-day shutdown.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's plan to hold a referendum on
Sunday on creditors' demands for austerity prompted a breakdown
in talks with lenders, forced Greece to shut banks and left its
future in the euro zone in doubt.
With only ATM machines and e-banking services working,
cash-strapped Athens made a 3.8 million euro coupon payment on a
privately held yen-denominated government bond on Friday.
The debt agency needs to refinance 2.0 billion euros of
six-month paper that matures on July 10. A similar sale last
month was priced to yield 2.97 percent.
"In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead
of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold, so the sale can
take place," a debt agency official told Reuters. "It will be a
rollover just like all the others."
Based on the legislative act that imposed capital controls
last week, banks are to reopen on Tuesday though the government
has said they will only do so after a deal with creditors is
reached. Even then, the banking system will struggle without
further injections of emergency funding from the central bank.
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said
on Friday he could not say whether the ECB would provide
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greece's banks if Greeks
vote 'No' in Sunday's referendum. {ID:nF9N0QC00A]
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be July 10. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
will be paid.
During acrimonious negotiations with its euro zone backers
and the International Monetary Fund, Athens has pushed for an
increase in the amount of T-bills it can issue to deal with its
cash crunch.
But the European Central Bank has not allowed Athens to plug
funding gaps by having its banks buy more short-term government
debt and finance it through its central bank, amid concerns its
bailout programme was off track. The programme expired on June
30.
(1 dollar = 0.9000 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington
and John Stonestreet)