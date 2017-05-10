ATHENS May 10 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 263 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.61, higher than the 1.30 in the previous auction, thanks to increased demand from foreign investors.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is May 12. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou)