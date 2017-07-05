Greece sells six-month T-bills at lower yield

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($1.84 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The six-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.78 percent, down from 2.97 in a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Greek 10-year bond yields hit the lowest level since September 2009 on Tuesday. It traded at 5.3 percent on Wednesday.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous sale.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is July 7. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)