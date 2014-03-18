ATHENS, March 18 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.81 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.10 percent, down from
3.60 percent in a February auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio
was 2.38, unchanged from the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be March 21.
Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its
debt crisis erupted and monthly T-bill sales are its sole
remaining source of market funding.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which
buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from
the ECB.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina
Tagaris)