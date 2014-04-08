ATHENS, April 8 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.79 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.01 percent, down from
3.60 percent in a March auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was
3.10, up from 2.31 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be April 11.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.
($1 = 0.7277 Euros)
