ATHENS Aug 12 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.73 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 1.75 percent, unchanged
from a previous sale in July but still the lowest funding cost
since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month
treasury paper at 1.67 percent.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.61, up from 2.35 in the
previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be August 18. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros
of T-bills, which it regularly refinances.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)