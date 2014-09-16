ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.68 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 1.70 percent, down five basis points from a previous sale in August - the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.51, down from 2.61 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be September 19.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)