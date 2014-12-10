ATHENS Dec 10 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday in addition to 1.63 billion euros raised from its regular monthly auction, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 1.80 percent, up slightly from a previous sale in November. In October, Greece sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent - the lowest funding cost since January 2010.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.32, down from 2.41 in the previous auction.

The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's auction will be December 12.

The country raised 1.63 billion euros from its regular monthly six-month treasury bills. The paper was priced to yield 2.15 percent, up slightly from a previous sale in November.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.81, down from 2.09 in the previous sale.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)