ATHENS, March 18 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.38 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday,
covering the amount it sought to raise to refinance a maturing
issue in its third successful auction this month amid a cash
crunch.
The paper was priced to yield 2.70 percent, unchanged from a
previous sale on March 11, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, the same as in the
previous auction, showing no deterioration in demand despite
tight liquidity conditions.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's
auction will be March 20.
Issuing short-term T-bills is the only source of commercial
borrowing for the leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras. The country's EU/IMF creditors have set a 15 billion
euro cap on such issues, which has already been hit.
Athens has asked for the ceiling on outstanding T-bills to
be raised as foreign investors have increasingly fled its sales
in recent months, but the demand has been turned down.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will raise the issue
of liquidity at his meetings with top European Union leaders at
the margins of this week's summit in Brussels, the government's
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank has refused to raise the limit on
Greece's issuance of short-term debt, saying that it would be
tantamount to central bank financing of governments.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)