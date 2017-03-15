ATHENS, March 15 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.38 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing
issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.
The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent,
unchanged from a previous sale earlier this month. The amount
raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the
previous auction on March 8.
In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead
of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement
date of the new bills is March 17.
($1 = 0.9417 euros)
