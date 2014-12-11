ATHENS Dec 11 A Greek judicial panel has ruled
that former finance minister George Papaconstantinou must stand
trial on charges related to a scandal over a list of potential
tax evaders that caused outrage among crisis-hit Greeks.
Papaconstantinou, a U.S. and British-educated economist who
served under former Socialist premier George Papandreou in
2009-2011, will stand trial for attempted breach of trust and
tampering with the so-called "Lagarde list" of about 2,000
Greeks with money stashed overseas, court officials said.
He was cleared of the charge of breach of duty by the
five-member judicial council investigating him after his
immunity from prosecution that Greek ministers enjoy was lifted
by parliament in 2012, court officials said.
Papaconstantinou has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the
victim of an attempt to incriminate him.
Tax evasion is a major problem in Greece and has been widely
blamed for helping trigger a debt crisis that has ravaged the
economy and forced it to live off aid from foreign lenders.
News of the existence of the "Lagarde list" -- a list handed
to Athens by France in 2010 - shocked Greeks, who are angry that
successive governments have failed to pursue those on the list
while heaping austerity cuts on everyone else.
Papaconstantinou was expelled from the co-ruling PASOK party
after prosecutors found names of three of his relatives had been
deleted from the list. Lawmakers later voted in favour of
pressing criminal charges against him.
"I'm not responsible for all of the country's ills,"
Papaconstantinou told parliament ahead of that vote.
The special judicial court for Papaconstantinou would be the
first to be set up in 23 years. In 1991, there was a special
court for former Socialist Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou,
who was prosecuterd for his involvement in a political and
economic scandal.
