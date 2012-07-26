ATHENS, July 26 Greece will submit its plan to cut 11.7 billion euros over the next two years to the troika of foreign lenders after political leaders approve the measures later on Thursday, a Greek finance ministry official said.

"No issue has been closed with the troika. There's goodwill and we're on a good course," the official said after a meeting between the finance minister and visiting troika officials.

"We have a complete proposal, we haven't submitted it to them yet. We outlined the basic policies and directions."