UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
ATHENS May 17 Greece's foreign lenders have maintained the country's privatisation revenue target of 2.6 billion euros for the year, and left the country's overall debt outlook unchanged from a previous assessment, according to a report released on Friday.
In a final version of a report summarizing their latest inspection of Greek finances, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund said the country must collect 2.6 billion euros ($3.36 billion) from asset sales by the end of this year.
A draft version of the report obtained by Reuters on Monday forecast a lower privatisation revenue target for 2013 of 2 billion euros.
The final report also said the country must take additional fiscal measures worth 2.1 percent of gross domestic product by 2016, or about 4 billion euros, to meet its budget goals. The draft version had put the 2016 fiscal gap at 2.2 percent of GDP.
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.