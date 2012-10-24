ATHENS Oct 24 Greece's government is still trying to win additional concessions from foreign lenders on an austerity plan even though the bulk of negotiations have been completed, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told parliament on Wednesday.

"To a great extent, the negotiations have been completed," Stournaras said. "But even now, we are trying for improvements."

Earlier on Wednesday, Stournaras said the package of austerity cuts and reforms had been finalized and was ready to be put to parliament next week.