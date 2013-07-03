ATHENS, July 3 Greece expects to reach agreement
with its foreign lenders by Monday's Eurogroup meeting on all
issues expect public sector reforms, a finance ministry official
said on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, sought to
play down fears on what would happen if Greece did not receive
aid payments in time, saying in a "worst-case scenario" it could
compensate by issuing additional treasury bills.
"It won't be the end of the world," the official said.
"In the worst case scenario we will have to increase the
issuance of T-bills, we will delay repaying arrears and it could
lead to further cuts to payments."
Athens has missed a June deadline to place 12,500 state
workers into a so-called "mobility scheme", under which they are
transferred or dismissed within a year.
A senior finance ministry official said Greece could not
meet its lenders demands on the scheme as they stand now.