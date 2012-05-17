* Electoral uncertainty pushing Greece back
* Funds drying up in treasury
* Officials now just waiting gor new government
By Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, May 17 Prolonged electoral uncertainty
has put Greece into a state of deep freeze, meaning whoever
finally emerges as the new leader will take over a country
already falling behind on its promises to lenders.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund demanded
extensive cuts and reforms as part of a 130 billion euro bailout
package agreed in March.
But Greece has had no elected government since an
inconclusive election on May 6, and paralysis will continue for
at least another month, even as funds dry up in the treasury.
Senior judge Panagiotis Pikrammenos was sworn in as interim
prime minister on Wednesday, but he will not be empowered to
take any political decisions - only to steer the country to a
new vote on June 17.
"The only thing we are doing is waiting," said a government
official who declined to be named.
Another Greek official close to bailout negotiations said
ministers in the outgoing cabinet have not been authorised to
negotiate with Greece's lenders since the May 6 election. A
senior party official said the caretaker government would not
publish any decrees and all tender procedures were suspended.
Leftists now favoured to win the next election have alarmed
Europe by threatening to tear up the bailout altogether. But
even if the next Greek government wants to keep to the
agreement, it will have catching up to do from day one.
A privatisation programme already many times cut back has
been suspended, a multi-billion euro spending cuts plan is far
from being ready, tax collection continues to be weak and a bank
recapitalisation plan is in limbo.
One consequence already became clearer on Wednesday: sources
at the European Central Bank said it had withheld liquidity for
some Greek banks because the bank recapitalisation plan had not
yet been successfully implemented.
Even before the May 6 election, many reforms were put on the
backburner to avoid antagonising voters, officials involved in
bailout talks say. These include a plan to slash spending by
over 11.5 billion euros in 2013-2014, which Greece must agree by
late June to meet a key bailout target.
FROZEN
Privatisations needed to raise cash are on hold. The board
of directors of Greece's privatisation fund decided on Tuesday
that it would not take any decision on sales of state assets
"until the formation of a government."
Athens has already cut an initial target to raise 50 billion
euros by 2015 down to 19 billion euros after a very slow start.
Even a revised 3 billion euro target for 2012 alone is now
unlikely to be reached, analysts say.
Greece's lenders are not pleased, as the privatisation fund
itself noted in a statement: "The observers to the board of
directors representing the European Union and the Eurozone
expressed their concern about this decision."
It means the sales of stakes in big ticket assets like
betting firm OPAP and refiner Hellenic Petroleum
which were set for May will now be pushed back.
"The 3 billion target cannot be reached. The market is in
bad shape and Greece has now a level of risk that is turning
investors off. This is bound to hamper the plan of
privatisations," a senior banker said.
EXASPERATED
EU and IMF policymakers, exasperated by repeated delays on
all reform areas over the two years of a first, 110-billion euro
bailout, have warned they will not deliver any more aid under
the new bailout if Athens veers off the reform track yet again.
Inspectors from the EU, IMF and European Central Bank, known
as the troika, will not fly to Athens to check its progress and
release aid until a government is in place, with ministers that
have gone through the books and made policy decisions.
Time is running short, with Greek officials warning they may
run out of cash as early as next month.
"The ball is in the Greek court. We will have to wait for
the new government to be formed and we'll continue the
negotiations," said a troika official who declined to be named.
Greece can hope to get some flexibility from its EU and IMF
partners while it is still going through its prolonged electoral
process but will need to show it has made progress to get aid.
Other measures Greece should have taken by the end of June
include a plan to improve tax collection by 1.5 percent of GDP
in 2013-2014, a review of social spending to identify 1 percent
of GDP in savings, and a pay cut for some public sector jobs by
an average of 12 percent.
One key measure is the budget deficit. Athens was broadly on
track in the first quarter with a primary surplus on a cash
basis of 2.3 billion euros excluding interest payments on debt,
versus a 0.5 billion primary surplus in the same period in 2011.
But low value added tax collection and increased transfers
to the social security system to offset weak business and
employee contributions continue to be soft spots.
Another problem - which the EU and IMF will check before
giving any green light on the accounts - is government arrears.
Unpaid debts to third parties for over 90 days stood at 6.3
billion euros at end-March or 3.1 percent of projected GDP this
year, according to economists at EFG Eurobank.
Athens is aiming to shrink its budget hole to 6.7 percent of
national output this year based on a supplementary budget
approved by parliament earlier in the year. The EU Commission's
spring forecast sees the deficit at 7.3 percent of GDP.
Much will also depend on the severity of the economic
downturn this year, with the central bank projecting output to
shrink by around 5 percent. The twice bailed out country is in
its fifth year of recession with more than one in five people
out of work.
"The stalemate after the election outcome and a second round
at the polls means precious time is being wasted when the focus
should have been on applying the bailout plan. This will likely
lead to weaker tax revenue while required reforms will be pushed
back," said a senior banker who declined to be named.