ATHENS, Sept 11 Greek trade unionists protesting
against austerity measures formed a human chain to block the
entrance to the Labour Ministry on Tuesday, delaying talks with
Greece's foreign lenders.
Dozens from the Communist-affiliated PAME group unfurled
banners reading "Troika, IMF, ECB - Get out of here!" outside
the ministry's main entrance.
The talks with inspectors from the 'troika' of European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund were scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), but only
began two hours later, after the protesters left.
Troika officials suggested meeting at a hotel instead but
Labour Minister Yannis Vroutsis insisted on talks at the
ministry, the semi-official Athens News Agency said.
The minister declined to comment after the talks, saying
only that the discussions would continue at a later date.
Greeks are lining up a string of protests against a new
round of belt-tightening demanded by the lenders as the price
for continued aid to avoid bankruptcy.
The two main unions are planning a general strike this
month, officials say, while teachers, tax officials and tourism
workers are among those staging strikes and other stoppages this
week.
The package of EU/IMF-mandated spending cuts worth nearly 12
billion euros over the next two years will further slash the
wages and pensions of Greeks already reeling from previous
rounds of austerity.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government must push
through the cuts to ensure Greece gets its next round of bailout
money, but has run into trouble on the issue with both troika
officials and its own allies.
The troika wants Greece to toughen the package with bolder
cuts to the public sector workforce, officials say. But Samaras
has yet to convince his Socialist and leftist allies to agree to
the package even without the troika's new demands.
The moderate Democratic Left party, a junior partner in
Samaras's fragile three-party coalition, outlined objections on
Tuesday to plans for across-the-board cuts in holiday bonuses
for pensioners and reductions in disability benefits.
Instead, it suggested cutting military spending and energy
subsidies, and curbing waste in health spending.
Greece, which is struggling through its worst recession
since World War Two, must present a new plan to euro zone
finance ministers at a meeting on Friday.
Samaras also held talks with ECB President Mario Draghi on
Tuesday, reiterating his commitment to getting Greece's reforms
back on track.