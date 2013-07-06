ATHENS, July 6 Greece made further progress in
talks with its international lenders but negotiations will
continue on Sunday to reach a deal before Monday's Eurogroup
decides on unlocking further aid, a finance ministry official
said on Saturday.
Athens has been in talks with inspectors from the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund
troika since Monday to settle issues in its bailout performance
review after failing to deliver on public sector reforms.
The government missed a June deadline to put 12,500 state
workers into a "mobility scheme", under which they are
transferred or laid off within a year, but agreement was reached
after lengthy talks on Saturday, officials said.
"Our proposals were accepted by the troika, the issue (of
public sector reforms) needs to be approved by Monday's
Eurogroup," Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
told reporters, without providing details.
Greece hopes that euro zone finance ministers will free up
its next 8.1 billion-euro ($10.4 billion) tranche of aid when
they meet on Monday as it needs part of the money to redeem
about 2.2 billion euros of bonds in August.
The latest loan instalment is one of the last big cash
injections that twice-bailed-out Athens stands to receive as
part of a 240 billion-euro rescue package that expires at the
end of 2014.
The tranche may be paid in instalments instead of in one
shot, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
said on Friday.
Other issues discussed with the troika included ways to
cover a fiscal gap, including a shortfall of more than 1 billion
euros that has emerged at state-run health insurer EOPYY, and a
possible reduction in a sales tax for restaurants.