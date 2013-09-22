ATHENS, Sept 22 Greece and its lenders are close
to agreement that the country will achieve a primary budget
surplus this year, a senior Greek finance ministry official told
reporters on Sunday.
"I think we are close to converge on a common, realistic
estimate that there will be a small, viable primary budget
surplus this year," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The official made the statement after the first meeting
between Greek and EU/IMF officials as part of the country's
latest bailout review that is expected to last until the end of
next month.
Greece hopes to achieve a primary budget surplus, before
interest payments, this year to trigger a clause in its bailout
agreement that will allow it to seek further debt relief from
its lenders.
Athens and its lenders are also very close to agree on their
economic growth forecasts for Greece in the years 2013 and 2014,
the official added without revealing the estimates.
Athens said earlier this week it expected its economy to
shrink by 3.8 percent this year, less than a previously
estimated contraction of 4.2 percent.