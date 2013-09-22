ATHENS, Sept 22 Greece and its lenders are close
to agreeing that Greece will achieve a primary budget surplus
this year, a senior Finance Ministry official told reporters on
Sunday after senior Greek and EU and IMF officials met.
Hitting a primary budget surplus, before interest payments,
is key for Greece because it would trigger a clause in its
EU/IMF bailout allowing it to seek further debt relief from its
lenders.
"I think we are close to converging on a common, realistic
estimate that there will be a small, viable primary budget
surplus this year," the official said on condition of anonymity,
after the first meeting in the latest review of Greece's bailout
by its lenders.
"There are four or five budget items on which we still have
to fully agree," the official added.
The latest review by officials from the "troika" of European
Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank is
expected to last at least until the end of next month.
Athens and its lenders are also very close to agreeing on a
joint economic growth forecast for 2013 and 2014, the official
said, without revealing the estimates.
Athens said on Thursday that it expected its economy to
shrink by 3.8 percent this year, less than a previous estimate
of 4.2 percent.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the economy may have
bottomed out after a severe, six-year recession, citing
government estimates that GDP had expanded on a
quarter-on-quarter basis in the second quarter.