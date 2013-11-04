ATHENS Nov 4 Greece is not at "war" with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on the eve of the latest review by the
lenders to decide whether to pay the next tranche of bailout
loans.
Inspectors from the EU, IMF and the European Central Bank,
known collectively as the "troika," resume a visit to Athens
on Tuesday to check how far the country has come in meeting its
bailout commitments, including privatizations.
Doubts had emerged over whether the lenders would return
this week as scheduled after differences emerged over how to
plug a gap in Greece's 2014 budget, but the two sides settled
their differences.
"First of all let me say something - let's do away with this
notion that we are in some kind of war," Samaras told Greek TV
late on Monday. "It is a negotiation."
The lenders fear that without new measures, Greece will miss
a targeted primary budget surplus, excluding debt servicing
outlays, next year.
They estimate the budget shortfall will reach 2 billion
euros. The Greek government expects, however, it will be much
smaller, around 500 million euros, and can be filled with
"targeted" measures and structural reforms.
Samaras' finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, who is due to
meet the troika on Tuesday, told reporters late on Monday that
the budget was "realistic."
Samaras' conservative-led coalition government is rejecting
across-the-board wage and pension cuts or tax increases, arguing
it deserves some slack after delivering the biggest budget
deficit reduction recorded in the euro zone.
Six years of an austerity-induced recession have sent
unemployment to record highs and plummeted living standards.
"Society cannot take it, the economy cannot take it, and it
is not even required by the country's current financial
situation," Samaras said.
He played down speculation that any standoff with the troika
over fresh measures could lead to elections.
"I don't believe there will be any conflict in this matter,"
he said. "These are issues that we are going to resolve."