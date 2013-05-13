BERLIN May 13 Greece is set to meet its budget targets this year and next but must step up privatisations and public sector reform, the country's international lenders said in a draft report obtained by Reuters on Monday.

The report by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund assessing the country's progress in meeting its bailout goals, said the country's privatisation revenue target had been lowered for 2013 to 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) from 2.6 billion euros.

"While progress has been made in preparing assets for privatisation, the overall speed of the privatisation process remains unsatisfactory," said the report.

The document adds to evidence that the debt-laden country still faces big hurdles to standing on its own feet, despite the fiscal progress made by its coalition government and about 200 billion euros in rescue loans it has obtained from the EU/IMF since mid-2010.

Even though Athens' overall debt outlook remains unchanged as it overachieves on budget cuts, Greece would take several years to fully return to capital markets once funding from the bailout programme ends in 2014, the report said.

Greece nearly crashed out of the euro zone last year, when reforms stalled during a political crisis. But Athens has said earlier this month it hoped to return to the bonds market at the end of next year.

The report, dated May 3, summarises the results of an inspection visit by EU/IMF officials last month that gave Athens a clean bill of health to receive further bailout aid.

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday to approve as much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion) of bailout payments for Greece.