ATHENS Dec 15 Greece and its international
creditors moved closer to a deal on drastically downsizing
Hellenic Defence Systems (EAS) after lengthy talks on Sunday but
remain at loggerheads over lifting restrictions on home
foreclosures, Greek officials said.
Striking a deal on EAS, which is almost entirely owned by
the Greek state, would unlock the disbursement of a one-billion
euro aid tranche from the country's bailout. Athens has resisted
a complete shutdown of the arms manufacturer.
Chief inspectors from the European Union, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund - the troika - are
conducting a bailout performance review before the remaining
bailout funds can be released.
The review has been interrupted twice since September due to
the reluctance of Greece's fragile, austerity-battered coalition
government to adopt any more unpopular measures to satisfy its
lenders.
"We made significant steps forward and hope to be able to
conclude on EAS tomorrow," a senior government official told
reporters, declining to be named.
Lenders have been pressing Athens to restructure or
liquidate loss-making state firms including EAS to cap their
fiscal costs on the budget. A new meeting could be held on
Monday, the official said.
"The troika will assess our proposals and send a compliance
report to the euro working group ahead of Tuesday's Eurogroup
meeting of finance ministers," another senior official said.
But talks on lifting restrictions on home foreclosures to
allow banks to recover bad loans produced no progress, with both
sides unable to bridge differences after meetings on Saturday
and Sunday, the officials said.
"We are stuck," one of the officials said.
International lenders, worried about a deteriorating
repayment culture and rising bad loans for banks, have urged
Athens to improve insolvency laws to help clear delinquent
household debt, including lifting a ban on primary home
foreclosures.
Lifting the freeze on forced auctions, which is due to expire
on Dec. 31, has provoked stiff opposition from lawmakers who
want to extend the measure and fear a backlash from Greek
voters.
Greece's depressed economy, pay cuts, higher taxes and an
unemployment rate of nearly 28 percent have taken a toll on
household budgets, making it hard for many homeowners to keep up
with their loan payments.
