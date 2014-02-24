* Talks to focus on reforms and bank recapitalisation
* Emboldened by surplus, Athens increasingly defiant
* Talk delays hurting economy
* Troika team to meet c.bank over bank capital needs
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 24 Greece resumed bailout talks with
its international lenders on Monday, hoping to end six months of
wrangling over the release of new rescue loans it needs to avoid
default.
At stake is the disbursement of funds to repay 9.3 billion
of bonds maturing in May, the biggest single debt redemption
Greece faces in the next three decades, according to Thomson
Reuters Eikon data.
They held a first round of talks but no hard numbers were
discussed. "Talks are tough, a lot of issues are open," a senior
Finance Ministry official said, declining to be named.
The review by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund has dragged on since September, with disagreements
about the extent of savings and reforms Athens must make to
comply with the terms of its bailout.
The lenders say the government is dragging its feet over
reforms, such as softening employment protection and introducing
more competition, for fear of hurting vested interests and
losing support ahead of European and municipal elections in May.
"For six months we've been going over the same issues again
and again, largely because the Greek government can't agree
among themselves", one source close to the lenders told Reuters.
Athens, in turn, accuses the "troika" of the EU, the IMF and
the ECB of needlessly protracting talks by misreading economic
data, underrating Greece's progress and demanding unpopular
measures where none are needed.
"The troika have been tragically wrong in their forecasts
and this has created huge problems," Finance Minister Yannis
Stournaras said this month, before Athens predicted it would hit
a 2013 primary budget surplus of at least 1.5 billion euros, far
above troika estimates.
Despite the row, the review is expected to be completed with
an agreement, as all previous ones have been since Greece was
first rescued in 2010. Athens has already obtained 218 billion
of the 237 billion euros set aside under the bailout, which
expires this year.
The troika's arrival in Athens is a signal that the sides
have reached an outline agreement, although they may miss a
self-imposed March 10 deadline when euro zone finance ministers
are scheduled to meet in Brussels to sign off on the deal.
Talks will focus on implementing a set of proposals put
forward last year by the OECD to make the Greek economy more
competitive, such as removing market barriers and unnecessary
regulation in several sectors, including building materials,
food and publishing, a second Finance Ministry official said.
"The OECD reforms and the recapitalisation of banks will be
the main issues in this negotiation," the official said, also
speaking on condition of anonymity.
DELAYS UNDERMINING RECOVERY
The troika will not ask for any new austerity measures
because it is already largely convinced that Greece will meet
its fiscal targets this year, hitting a primary budget surplus
of 1.5 percent of GDP, the official added.
"The fiscal issue of 2014 is all but settled. The only
question is to see how big the surplus of 2013 has been and
we've also been asked to provide a report on how we will cover a
projected fiscal gap for 2015," the official said.
Both sides say they will likely reach an initial agreement
by March 10 that will spell out the OECD-inspired reforms Athens
will need to adopt in a single law by May to obtain the funds
needed to repay the bonds.
"The disbursement will be likely split in sub-tranches," the
second Finance Ministry official said. Greece has agreed to
implement about 80 percent of the OECD reforms, another senior
government official told reporters on Sunday.
But delays have already caused uncertainty, undermining the
hoped-for recovery, after six years of austerity-fuelled
depression which wiped out nearly a quarter of the economy and
brought unemployment to a record 28 percent.
A row between Athens and the troika over how much
additional capital Greece's top four banks need to be able to
absorb future shocks as bad loans keep rising has held back the
release of a health check by the central bank.
Greek bankers say the delay may hamper the planned
privatisation of No. 3 lender Eurobank and banks'
ability to lend to credit-starved companies.
The banks are expected to need about 5 billion euros ($6.9
billion) in extra capital, based on figures given by the Bank of
Greece to each of the four banks last week, but are subject to
approval by the troika.
Estimates on the capital needs have ranged from 4.5 billion
euros to 15 billion. Troika inspectors will meet the central
bank on Thursday to try to settle on the figures.
The fragile coalition led by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
needs tangible recovery signs to face down an increasingly
confident anti-bailout opposition, leading in the polls.
A poor showing at the municipal and European elections in
May might destabilise the government, threatening to curtail its
four-year term ending in mid-2016.
Greece's main opposition party Syriza has said it will try
to trigger early elections in spring 2015 by blocking the
election of a new president.