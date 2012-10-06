ATHENS Oct 6 Greece and the troika of
international lenders will continue talks on austerity measures
that are part of the country's bailout for two weeks, a senior
Greek Finance Ministry official said on Saturday.
Greece was aiming to get euro zone finance ministers to
state at a meeting on Monday that the talks on the package of
almost 12 billion euros were making good progress, the official
told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"This positive statement will be the signal for talks to
continue ... next week and the week after that," he added. The
official was speaking after the conclusion of a new round of
talks in Athens between Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras
and representatives of the EU, ECB and IMF.