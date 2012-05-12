ATHENS May 12 Greece's Left Coalition party said on Saturday it would stick to opposing an EU/IMF bailout at a meeting between the country's three main parties and the president on Sunday, and would not participate in any government backing the rescue plan.

"There is no change (to our position)," SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis told Reuters after Greek President Karolos Papoulias called SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, conservative leader Antonis Samaras and Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos to meet at 0900 GMT on Sunday.

"It is obvious that there is an effort to bring about a government that will implement the bailout. We are not participating in such a government," Skourletis said.