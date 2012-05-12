CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs ahead of Poloz, shaking off lower oil prices
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3491, or 74.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices little changed across the yield curve TORONTO, June 8 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday, shaking off lower oil prices, as investors assessed political uncertainty and braced for comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. The Bank of Canada will release its review of developments in the financial system at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), followe