* Dramas break Turkish taboos in Greece
* Shows dominate ratings, DVDs sell out
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Jan 5 When an Athens taxi driver
learned his passenger was the boss of an Istanbul-based company
that brings Turkish TV dramas to Greece he reached for his
phone, called his wife and put her through to the man sitting in
the back seat.
"She had to know what happens next," Global Agency chief
executive Izzet Pinto said with a laugh. "I was expecting
success but not like this."
It all began when crisis-stricken Greek TV channels realised
that buying the glitzy tales of forbidden love, adultery, clan
loyalties and betrayal from long-standing regional rival Turkey,
was cheaper than filming their own.
The action-packed dramas quickly came to dominate the
ratings despite the fact that they are broadcast in Turkish with
only subtitles in Greek and have gained a devoted following
among a Greek populace disheartened by the country's biggest
financial crisis in decades.
Local commentators even talk of a Turkish invasion, pointing
to the history of enmity between the two countries who have been
on brink of war on several occasions, most recently in 1996.
Relations have warmed and natural disasters in both
countries have brought them closer. But Greeks know little about
the daily lives of urban Turks and usually view Turkish society
with a critical eye.
"What Turks didn't achieve with 400 years of military
occupation they will achieve with TV occupation," one blogger
wrote in reference to the rule of the former Turkish Ottoman
Empire, which included modern-day Greece and collapsed at the
start of the 20th century.
Panoramic views of Istanbul neighborhoods which were once
home to large and vibrant Greek communities have also awakened a
sense of nostalgia in Greeks for a place they refer to as "The
City" or Constantinople.
"They remind me of a different era, of Greece in the 1960s
when people dominated in life, not material things," said
65-year-old Eleni Katsika, a dentist. "I watch them so I don't
get depressed."
So fascinated are Greeks with the shows, that groups have
started organising trips to the island of Buyukada off the coast
of Istanbul just to gawk at the set of one of the hit dramas,
"Kismet".
"JUST LIKE US"
Between stamping passports in a packed Athens police
station, a young officer keeps an eye fixed on a tiny portable
TV on the edge of her desk showing repeats of the latest
prime-time hit, "Ask ve Ceza" (Love and Punishment).
TV ratings for the shows in the small country of 11 million
reached 40 percent in the summer, knocked off the top spot only
by the occasional Champions League soccer match. Major channels
ANT1 and Mega competed by showing a drama each at 9 p.m. and
re-runs in the late afternoon.
"I realised hatred is manufactured by the guys at the top,"
said Angeliki Papathanasiou, a 21-year-old law student. "You
don't see the bad enemy, you see the real Turk who falls in
love, who gets hurt, who is like us," she said of the shows.
As a result, dozens of Greek fan pages on Facebook are
peppered with Turkish words like "harika" (wonderful) and
"guzel" (beautiful). Some Greek magazines have started giving
away CDs for intensive Turkish lessons.
Some Turks find the Greek success of the shows
difficult to fathom despite the proximity of the two countries,
which in some areas are separated by just a few miles.
"It comes as a shock to me," said Asli Tunc, a media
professor at Istanbul's Bilgi University. "Greeks need a new
kind of entertainment to forget about their problems and these
serials seem to meet that demand for now."
They are also a trip down memory lane to days when the
economy was better, traditions were cherished, shoe polishers
worked every corner and the local grocery store was a point of
reference.
"'Ezel' and the other series portray a lost dimension of
Greek society that has been buried in recent years," novelist
Nikos Heiladakis wrote in a local newspaper article about the
success of one crime drama. "It awakens in today's Greek a lost
identity," he wrote.
BREAKING DOWN WALLS?
In a way, the dramas are exporting Turkish culture, Global
Agency's Pinto said, even to a doubtful market like Greece.
"Greeks feel closer to Turks than they did," he told
Reuters. "Sometimes soft power is more important than political
power."
Not everyone shares his sentiments, however.
Dozens of pages with names like "Death to Turkish series on
Greek TV" or "Rehabilitation centre from Turkish series" have
sprung up on Facebook by those who want one series off the air
because parts of it were filmed in Turkish northern Cyprus.
"Have (the TV channels) forgotten what Greeks went through?
Some things cannot be forgotten, they cannot be erased from
Greek history," one post on the site read.
But for the moment their grip on the audience remains strong
and Pinto, whose company distributes three of the dramas to
Greek TV and more than 30 other countries, expects to export
about five or six dramas to Greece a year.
Next year will see the TV release of the controversial
hit-series "Muhtesem Yuzyil" (Magnificent Century), based on
16th century sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, which so far has
only been released as a DVD. Magazines selling DVDs of the
episodes sell out within hours.
"I've not missed a single copy," said Yiannis Panagoulis, a
40-year-old handyman. "At this rate I'm going to be speaking
Turkish very soon. Who would've thought?"
(Editing by Paul Casciato)