ATHENS, Sept 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Friday said comments by Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan questioning a treaty establishing borders between the
two countries as 'dangerous' for bilateral ties.
Erdogan had on Thursday questioned the wisdom of the Treaty
of Lausanne, a 1923 peace accord which forged modern Greece and
Turkey's borders.
At a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said the accord 'gave away'
islands to Greece.
"Questioning the Treaty of Lausanne, which established norms
in Greco-Turkish relations (and) the status quo in the Aegean
and its islands, is dangerous to relations between the two
countries and to the broader region," his office quoted Tsipras
as telling senior government officials.
