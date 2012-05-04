ATHENS May 4 Greece's luxury retailer Folli
Follie and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding
have teamed up to operate a small marina on the Greek island of
Lesbos, in a rare instance of cooperation between the
long-standing rivals.
The deal, announced by both firms on Friday, comes as
debt-laden Greece pins its hopes on tourism to kick-start an
economy now in the fifth straight year of recession.
Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war on several
occasions, most recently in 1996 over territorial disputes in
the Aegean, but relations have since improved.
Folli and Turkey's Setur Servis Turistik, a unit of Koc
Holding, have signed a contract to operate the marina on the
Aegean island of Lesbos near Turkey for 40 years for 250,000
euros annually.
"I strongly believe in this cooperation which will yield the
most for all the involved parties, since sea tourism in the
Mediterranean has been on the rise in recent years," said
Ibrahim Tamer Hasimoglu, head of strategic planning for Koc
Holding.
According to the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Northern Greece,
the country ranks among the top five foreign investors in Turkey
with more than 4.56 billion euros in the last five years.
Its biggest investment was completed in 2007, when its
largest lender National Bank acquired Finansbank
, paying a total of about 4 billion euros.
Turkish investments in Greece are mainly in food retail and
clothing.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)