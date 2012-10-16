ATHENS Oct 16 Greek state television came under
fire from the country's main opposition party and critics for
editing out a gay kiss on Monday's primetime premiere of
popular British period drama "Downton Abbey".
Greeks took to social networking sites such as Twitter to
complain about the NET channel's decision to axe a scene from
episode one of the series showing a kiss between a visiting duke
and Downton's unscrupulous footman Thomas. NET defended its
move, citing parental guidance viewing rules.
"As incredible as it may seem for a democratic country in
the 21st century, officials of the NET television channel
censored the scene of a kiss between men from the TV drama
Downton Abbey," the SYRIZA party said in a statement.
"This is of course an obvious case of censorship, an extreme
act of homophobia and discrimination which unfortunately, after
what has been happening recently, we cannot characterize as
unprecedented."
One SYRIZA lawmaker, Dimitris Papadimoulis, questioned
whether the omission was due to pressure from the far-right
Golden (GD) Dawn party or religious authorities with a tweet
asking: "NET 'cut' a gay kiss on the premiere of a top TV
series. Who decided this censorship? (Bishop) Seraphim of
Piraeus and GD?"
Greek state television said the kiss was not censored but
rather edited out to comply with rules on the time slot and
parental consent label given to the show, which was aired at
10:05 p.m. An unedited version will be broadcast later on
Tuesday night, it said.
"The love affair between the two men... was not censored,"
said Costas Spyropoulos, managing director of the Hellenic
Broadcasting Corporation. "The kiss was not shown because of the
time the programme was broadcast and the corresponding parental
guidance warnings."
Greece has seen an upsurge in right-wing extremism since a
national election in June ushered the ultra-nationalist Golden
Dawn party to parliament for the first time in its history.
The latest controversy comes days after dozens of
demonstrators, including Golden Dawn lawmakers, clashed with
police outside an Athens theatre and forced the postponement of
an American play that depicts Jesus and his apostles as gay.
Television images showed bearded black-robed priests with
crosses in their hands tearing up posters promoting the play,
while one woman was shown giving a Nazi-style salute.