A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
ATHENS, June 11 Greece said it was temporarily closing state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday to lay off staff and slim down the organisation as part of budget cuts, drawing protests from workers and junior partners in the ruling coalition.
The announcement was one of the most drastic measures yet to pare down the country's public institutions as part of austerity measures imposed on Greece as a condition of its bailout.
"At a time when the Greek people are enduring sacrifices, there is no room for delay, hesitation or tolerance for sacred cows," government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said in a televised statement aired on the state broadcaster.
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.