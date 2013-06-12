ATHENS, June 12 Greece's government promised on
Wednesday to relaunch a slimmed-down state broadcaster ERT in a
matter of weeks after a firestorm of protests from journalists,
trade unions and coalition partners over its sudden closure.
The government yanked ERT off the air at midnight just hours
after announcing the move on Tuesday, in the most dramatic
public sector closure yet in the struggle to shore up finances
and meet the terms of an international bailout.
Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told Reuters the
shutdown was decided six weeks ago and was unrelated to the
failure to sell state gas firm DEPA or to an ongoing inspection
visit by EU and IMF lenders in Athens.
The journalists' union denounced a "coup d'etat" to muzzle
information and called for strikes in all Greek media and some
ERT journalists were occupying the state broadcaster's building.
In a potential blow to Greece's efforts to turn around its
economy and pull out of a six-year recession, equity index
provider MSCI downgraded the troubled euro zone country to
emerging market status from developed market on Tuesday.
MSCI said the Athens stock exchange did not reflect the
improved practices in developed markets for securities
borrowing, lending facilities, short selling and transferability
of shares. It had also not met the developed market criteria for
size for the past two years.
The Athens bourse shrugged off the expected downgrade, with
the benchmark index up 0.6 percent. Brokers said more money may
ended up invested in Greek stocks over the medium term from the
country's weighting in emerging market indices.
"I would not rush to view this as negative. Flow-wise it
could turn out positive in the medium term," said Theodore
Krintas, head of wealth management at Attica Bank.
The government decided to pull ERT off air hours after the
announcement because of fears that workers would damage state
equipment, spokesman Kedikoglou said. A slimmed down version of
ERT will be relaunched as early as a few weeks and by early
autumn at the latest, he said.
"We didn't shut down ERT, we temporarily suspended its
operations to fix it and make it work on a healthy basis," he
said.
INDEFINITE STRIKE
Broadcast journalists began an indefinite strike in protest,
and television channels carried reruns and documentaries on
Wednesday. Staff at the shuttered state channel NET continued
broadcasts on the Internet without government approval.
Strikes at newspapers and other print media will begin
Thursday, the journalists' union said.
"The strike will only end when the government takes back
this coup d'etat which gags information," it said.
The government said ERT was a case of "incredible waste" and
the shutdown would save taxpayers money. The speed of the
shutdown stunned Greeks long used to the slow pace of public
sector restructurings.
"Just at a time when hope was returning in the country, a
rushed decision to shut down ERT puts the government's cohesion
in doubt," centre-left daily To Ethnos said.
Thousands of protesters rallied outside ERT's Athens
headquarters late on Tuesday to protest against the sacking of
about 2,600 employees, 600 of whom are journalists.
A new rally was called for 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
The announcement followed an embarrassing failure on Monday
to find a buyer for the gas firm DEPA as part of a broad
sell-off of state assets, leaving Greece short of the cash to
meet its bailout targets.
The closure of ERT opened cracks in Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras's fragile three-party coalition. Samaras's two junior
partners, the Socialist PASOK and the Democratic Left said they
would oppose the closure.
Both parties said they had not been consulted but stopped
short of saying the row could bring the government down.
The decision was made by ministerial decree, meaning that it
could be implemented without reference to parliament. The
communist opposition said it would put a legislative amendment
to parliament later on Wednesday to annul the decision.
Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras will meet State President
Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday to protest against the decision.
On Tuesday, he called the closure "a coup, not only against ERT
workers but against the Greek people", and accused the
government of the "historic responsibility of gagging state TV".