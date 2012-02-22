BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
ATHENS Feb 22 A small part of Greece's bonds, which are already governed by British law, will be swapped in early April, later than the majority which will be exchanged in March, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.
"The exchange of Greek government bonds that are governed by British law will take place in early April," Venizelos told lawmakers.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.