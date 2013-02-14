BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record of 27.0 percent in November from a revised 26.6 percent in October, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Greek unemployment was more than double the euro zone's average rate of 11.7 percent in November as a crippling, austerity-fuelled recession continued to take its toll on the labour market.
