ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's jobless rate eased to 17.5 percent in September from a record high of 18.4 percent in August, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Greek unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal factors.

The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 10.2 percent in September from 10.1 in August, nudged up by Spain.