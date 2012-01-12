BRIEF-Agree Realty says offering 2.10 million common shares
* Agree realty corp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Jan 12 Greece's jobless rate rose to 18.2 percent in October from 17.5 percent in September, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Greek unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal factors.
The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 10.3 percent in October from 10.2 in September.
* Agree realty corp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - that preliminary assets under management increased to $512 billion during may 2017 from $504 billion at end of april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: