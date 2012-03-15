Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
ATHENS, March 15 Greece's jobless rate rose to 20.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from 17.7 percent in the previous three-month period as economic activity slumped, the country's statistics service said on Thursday.
It was the highest quarterly unemployment rate since this data series started in 1998. The jobless rate in the fourth quarter of 2010 was 14.2 percent.
Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up to December.. The quarterly data are based on a bigger survey sample and provide detailed figures for each sector of the economy.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.