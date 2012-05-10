UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
ATHENS May 10 Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record high of 21.7 percent in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the debt crisis and austerity measures took their toll on the labour market.
Budget cuts imposed by the EU and the IMF as a condition to save the debt-laden country from a chaotic default have caused a wave of corporate closures and bankruptcies.
The gauge rose from a revised 21.3 percent in January.
Unemployment in Greece is more than twice the average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro, which stood at 10.8 percent in February.
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim